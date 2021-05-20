Free practice 2: Charles and Carlos first and second

The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, topped the time sheet at the end of the second free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix. Charles had clearly not suffered too much from having been unable to run for most of this morning’s 60 minute session because of a gearbox problem.

62 laps. In the afternoon, Leclerc and Sainz completed a total of 62 laps, the former running the Medium and Soft compound tyres, while his Spanish team-mate, having run the Mediums in the morning, tried the Hard compound. Charles was fastest in 1’11”684, one tenth of a second faster than Carlos who posted a 1’11”796.



Day off. As usual, at this race, the Formula 1 cars have a day off tomorrow. The action resumes on Saturday at 12 with the final hour of free practice before qualifying at 15.00. The 78th Monaco Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 3pm.

