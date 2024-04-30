To Miami for a special weekend

This weekend’s sixth round of the season is the third ever Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, as well as being the second Sprint of the year. The Floridian city will play host to several Ferrari events, starting with the International Cavalcade with many major Ferrari owners taking part at the wheel of their cars having driven through some of the most scenic parts of Tennessee and Florida, prior to the main event, the Grand Prix itself on Sunday. It will be the team’s first outing under the Scuderia Ferrari HP banner, with the arrival of its new title partner and its cars will feature a unique livery specifically for this race, which will be unveiled tomorrow.

The track. The Miami International Autodrome street circuit has 19 corners with the concrete barriers never far away, but there are still several overtaking opportunities and a great show is on the cards. Sector 1 is fast and flowing, but overtaking is tricky, although possible at turn 1. From turns 2 to 7 the rear tyres come in for a hard time, so it is important to find the right compromise when it comes to aero downforce levels. The first real overtaking opportunity comes on the 1.4 kilometre straight between turns 8 and 11 where DRS can be used, allowing the cars to comfortably exceed 320 km/h before braking into the twistiest section from turns 11 to 16. Then comes the uphill esses between the walls, before a left hander leads to another 1.2km straight where DRS is activated once more. The last chance to overtake is at the turn 17 hairpin, where one needs to brake late if planning to dive inside the driver ahead, who can defend by pushing their rival to the outside, as the track narrows at the corner exit.

Strategy. A one-stop strategy is generally reckoned to be the quickest here, with most of the grid probably starting on the Medium tyre before switching to the Hard from lap 15 onwards. However, in the case of a Safety Car or if degradation turns out to be higher than expected, then some drivers might switch to a two-stop, going back to Medium tyres around laps 37 to 43. The forecast is for very hot and humid conditions and the occasional rain shower cannot be ruled out, which would further complicate the situation.

Second Sprint. As mentioned, Miami hosts the second Sprint race of the season, so once again there is only one free practice session, on Friday at 12.30 (18.30 CEST) followed by Sprint qualifying at 16.30 (22.30 CEST.) On Saturday, the Sprint race gets underway at 12 (18 CEST), run over 19 laps, a distance of 102.67 kilometres, after which parc ferme conditions are lifted so that teams can work on the cars again prior to qualifying for the Grand Prix at 16 (22 CEST.) Then, at the same time on Sunday, the Grand Prix itself gets underway, run over 57 laps, 308.326 kilometres.



Once again, we are dealing with the Sprint format that saw us struggle a bit in China. But this is a very different type of circuit and one where we can count on the data we have acquired over the past two seasons. We expect to do better than in Shanghai and I believe we have the potential to do so, especially as it is so close behind the championship leader.

Once again, it will be important to make the most of the only free practice session, especially to work on qualifying, where recently, we have struggled more than we should have done.

This is a special weekend for the company and the team as it marks the debut of our new title partner, HP. We will all be doing our very best to get this collaboration off to the best possible start.

Fred Vasseur Team Principal





FERRARI STATS

GP contested 1079

Seasons in F1 75

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 244 (22.61%)

Pole positions 249 (23.08%)

Fastest laps 261 (24.18%)

Podiums 812 (25.08%)

FERRARI STATS MIAMI GRAND PRIX

GP contested 2

Debut 2022 (C. Leclerc 2nd; C. Sainz 3rd)

Wins 0

Pole positions 1 (50%)

Fastest laps 0

Podiums 2 (33.33%)





FOCUS: SCUDERIA FERRARI AND ITS SPECIAL LIVERIES

Scuderia Ferrari has taken part in all 75 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship. In that time, there have been relatively special liveries on the cars from Maranello. In the Fifties and Sixties, when privateer drivers raced with their cars painted in national colours, Ferraris lined up in various hues, from the La Plata blue for Argentina, to British Racing Green to the French blue. As for the official Scuderia Ferrari cars, there have been relatively few changes, which we take a look at here, although without taking into account the addition of the occasional decal or logo to celebrate various Italian institutions such as Carabinieri, Polizia, Marina Militare and Aeronautica Militare, or in celebration of events such as Italy’s win in the 2021 European football championship, to wish good luck to the Italian squad for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as well as messages of support for the victims of the collapse of Genoa’s Ponte Morandi in 2018, a “Forza Alex” sticker after Alessandro Zanardi was injured in a handbike crash in 2021, a tribute to the Ferrari engineer Mauro Forghieri and to the British Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.





THE INDIANAPOLIS CAR

In 1952, his first season as champion, Alberto Ascari decided to also tackle the Indianapolis 500 Miles race. For the race at the Brickyard, Enzo Ferrari built the 375 Special which featured a blue band around the nose, that being the Italian drivers’ lucky colour, as he always wore a shirt in that colour to match his favourite helmet.