Charles: “The atmosphere here is special”

Charles Leclerc arrived in the Miami International Autodrome paddock decked out in the special Azzuro La Plata team clothing introduced for this weekend. The Monegasque said he was very proud to be wearing these colours that have not been seen on a Ferrari nor one of its drivers for quite some time. “This is one of my favourite colours and so I’m very happy to wear it,” he said. “Sure, when you walk past a mirror and see yourself in blue, for a moment you think you made a mistake getting dressed,” he joked. “Once in a while you can have a change, even if a Ferrari can only be red and as you see the red has stayed on the SF-24, even if we’ve added a bit of light blue here and there, as well as the logo of HP, our new title partner.”

Competitive. With another Sprint format weekend, Charles is well aware of the importance of getting the most out of the only free practice session, which starts tomorrow at 12.30 local (18.30 CEST). “We believe we’ve learned some things from China in terms of preparing for a qualifying lap and also in working procedures for a Sprint,” continued Leclerc. “With this format, it will be vital to get everything right immediately so as not to start off with a handicap. We’ve done a lot of preparation and I can’t wait to get out on track to check out the work we did last week.”