Free practice 1: Charles third, Carlos fifth

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were third and fifth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Miami Grand Prix.

46 laps. Both drivers began the session on Hard tyres. Charles posted a time of 1’32”478 and Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’33”159, before pitting for Soft tyres, but they stayed in the garage as the session was then red flagged after Nico Hulkenberg crashed. Once out on track after 15 minutes, Leclerc lapped in 1’31”072 on this compound, with Carlos doing a 1’31”995, improving to 1’30”802 and 1’30”449. Charles then also improved getting down to 1’30”802 and then 1’30”449. Both drivers did 23 laps.