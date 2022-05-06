Free practice 2: Charles second, Carlos eleventh

The Scuderia Ferrari drivers were second and eleventh in the second free practice session for the Miami Grand Prix.

30 laps. Charles and Carlos began the session running the Medium tyre as they continued to familiarise themselves with the track. On this compound they posted times of 1’31”131 and 1’30”964 which remained the benchmark on this compound, even though Carlos’ day ended with a spin into the barriers at turns 14-15. The car was damaged and the session was red flagged.



When it restarted, Charles went out on Soft tyres, stopping the clocks in 1’30”044, the second fastest time. Towards the end of the session, after it had been stopped again, this time when Nicholas Latifi stopped, the Monegasque did a few laps with a heavier fuel load and Medium tyres. He completed 21 laps, while Sainz did nine. The final hour of free practice takes place tomorrow at 13 (19 CET) followed by qualifying at 16 (22 CET).

