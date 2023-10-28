Programme completed

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were third and eleventh fastest today, based on their times in the second Friday session, the quickest of the two at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. However, it is difficult right now to have a clear picture of the pecking order in the field because the teams all seem to have run different programmes, as can be seen by some unusual results on the time sheets. In the first session, the Scuderia worked on optimising cooling of the various components, which is always very important in Mexico and then focussed on set-up in the afternoon. Both drivers also tested a prototype C4 tyre for possible use in 2024 alongside the three other compounds supplied here by Pirelli.



FP1. In the first session, both drivers ran the Hard and Soft as well as the prototype tyres, setting their best times on the softest compound, Charles in 1’20”297 completing 30 laps and 1’20”479 for Carlos who lost 15 minutes of track time with an hydraulic problem which the team fixed very quickly, so that he still did 23 laps and completed his planned programme.



FP2. Once again, the two drivers started off with the prototype tyres before moving on to the Medium and Soft, setting their best times on the latter, Leclerc in 1’18”952 and Sainz in 1’19”257. In the final third of the session they both took on a heavier fuel load and ran the Medium tyres. Charles did 33 laps, Carlos did 34.



Saturday. Tomorrow, qualifying starts at 15 local (23 CET) preceded by the third free practice session (11.30 local, 19.30 CET.) That will be particularly important to fine tune the set-up, on which there is still some work to do for both a flying lap and race configuration.

Charles Leclerc #16

It has been a positive day overall as we were able to test everything we wanted. We tried all the tyres available and worked a bit on the setup even if it’s clear that being only Friday there’s still some work to do for tomorrow’s qualifying and the race. We will analyse all the data we collected and will work to make a step forward.

Carlos Sainz #55

A busy Friday here in Mexico as working with the prototype tyres always mixes things up. Despite a minor setback in FP1 we managed to cover our main items on the run plan throughout the day.

There is still some work to do before qualifying so I’m looking forward to digging into our data tonight and jumping back in the car for FP3. The atmosphere today was, as always, amazing! Thanks to all the fans for your support!