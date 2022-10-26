Sky high: off to Mexico City

Just a few days on from the United States Grand Prix, the North American double-header concludes with the Mexico City race. As always it takes place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Features. The track has some unusual features, including the longest distance from the start line to the braking point for the first corner, at 811 metres. The entire track underwent a significant change for F1’s return to Mexico in 2015, with a fairly flowing first sector, while the middle part was modified to make it quicker. The final sector has completely changed, now favouring a car with good traction, as the wonderful old “Peraltada”, the Spanish word for a parabolic corner, was replaced with a slow Arena section, where the track actually passes under the massive grandstand. That of course is packed with local fans who only have eyes for their hero, Sergio “Checo” Perez, although the sporting and knowledgeable crowd also show their appreciation for the other competitors. There are 17 corners on the 4.304 kilometre track, with three DRS zones. On Sunday, the cars will cover 71 laps, a distance of 305.354 kilometres.

Where the air is rarefied. The truly unique feature of this venue is that it is the highest above sea level on the calendar, at 2.238 metres. The air is rarefied which means its oxygen density is around a quarter down on what it would be at sea level.





Programme

Free practice 1 Friday October 28, 13-14 local (19-20 CEST)

Free practice 2 Friday October 28, 16-17.30* local (23-0.30 CEST)*

Free practice 3 Saturday October 29, 12-13 local (19-20 CEST)

Qualifying Saturday October 29, 15 local (22 CEST)

Race Sunday October 30, 14 local (21 CET)

*90-minute session to allow Pirelli to test 2023 compounds





Three questions to...

THOMAS BOUCHÉ, HEAD OF AERODYNAMIC TRACK PERFORMANCE GROUP

1. Can you talk us through the roots of your passion for motorsport. Where does it come from and how did you come to be at Ferrari?

"My passion for motorsport and Formula 1 started at quite an early age, fueled by the Prost-Senna battles and by having French drivers, Prost but also Jean Alesi, at the Scuderia in the early 90s. I had growing interests in technological innovations and developments that are very unique to Formula 1, and also spent a few years behind the wheel in junior formulas and feeder series. After a Master’s Degree in Aerospace Engineering, I started gaining experience in lower formula categories and as a race engineer in Sportscar championships, before joining Formula 1 in 2007, eventually in charge of aerodynamic development groups. As an engineer and Formula 1 enthusiast, joining Scuderia Ferrari was a strong goal of mine and the opportunity finally happened early in 2018".

2. Can you talk us about the track at Mexico City? Which are the more relevant characteristics?

"The truly unique aspect of the Mexico City circuit is its elevation: 2.238 metres above sea level, which means the air density is 20% less than at sea level. It is a short lap, one of the shortest on the calendar, but nevertheless features a long straight, almost 1.300 kilometres, where the majority of the overtaking happens in the race. The modern layout that has been in use since 2015 doesn’t have particularly challenging high speed cornering sectors, especially since the last corner, the glorious “Peraltada”, was replaced with a very low speed and twisty stadium section. Low speed cornering actually dominates, and makes traction capabilities a key factor on this track".

3. We are racing at more than 2.000 meters above sea level, but despite the long straights the cars will be adopting a high downforce configuration. Can you explain what does it mean to race in thin air?

"The air density reduction due to the high altitude is one of the biggest challenges of the season: the aerodynamic forces are considerably reduced and we end up with low downforce loads, Monza equivalent, whilst running front and rear wing configurations used in Monaco. The turbocharged engines mean that power unit efficiency is only affected by a small amount and so acceleration and top speed capabilities, helped by reduced aerodynamic drag, are one of the highest of the calendar. This brings considerable challenges on the engine and brake cooling fronts: current Formula 1 cars have not been designed and optimised to operate in this very particular window and so these aspects will be closely monitored and managed throughout the weekend. It can even become critical in close racing, when running in dirty air following other cars".

Thomas Bouché

Nationality: France

Born on 15/6/1981

in Dijon (France)

Ferrari Stats

GP contested 1049

Seasons in F1 73

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2°; R. Sommer 4°; L. Villoresi rit.)

Wins 242 (23.07%)

Pole positions 242 (23.07%)

Fastest laps 259 (24.69%)

Total podiums 796 (25.29%)





Ferrari Stats Grands Prix in Mexico

GP contested 20

Debut 1963 Mexican GP (J. Surtees ret.; L. Bandini ret.)

Wins 2 (10%)

Pole positions 3 (15%)

Fastest laps 5 (25%)

Total podiums 11 (18.33%)