Free practice 2: Charles seventh and then in the barriers, Carlos eighth

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were seventh and eighth fastest in the second free practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix. Just before the halfway point, the Monegasque spun into the barriers at turn 7. His F1-75 sustained damage at the rear, but there will not be any penalties for tomorrow.

47 laps. The session included a “blind” test of Pirelli’s 2023 tyre compounds. Carlos completed 34 laps set a time of 1’21”693, while before the mistake at turn 7, Charles had stopped the clocks in 1’21”618, running a total of 13 laps.