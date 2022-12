Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the final free practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in fifth and eighth places respectively.

40 laps. Both Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers only ran the Soft tyres, completing 40 laps between them, 20 each. Sainz’s best time was a 1’18”029, while Leclerc posted a 1’18”213.

Programme. Qualifying starts at 14 local (21 CET.) The Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 13 (20 CET.)