Free practice 2: Charles first, Carlos second

The second free practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix saw Charles Leclerc set the fastest time, ahead of Carlos Sainz. The session was delayed by two and half hours, eventually starting at 2.30am local time.

78 laps. Charles and Carlos set off on the Soft tyres they had used for the four laps completed in the first session, setting times of 1’38”917 ad 1’39”891 respectively, before improving to 1’38”325 and 1’38”537, before pitting for Softs. With these, Carlos did a 1’36”984 then a 1’36”742. Charles did a 1’37”229 and then a 1’36”660. Both drivers then fitted another set of Softs: Leclerc lapped in 1’35”696 then 1’35”265 to go top, while Carlos posted times of 1’35”821, followed by a 1’35”782 good enough for second. In the final 20 minutes, the team focused on running in race trim with a higher fuel load. Charles and Carlos each completed 39 laps.