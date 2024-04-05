Free practice 1: Carlos third, Charles sixth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the third and sixth fastest times respectively in the first free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit.

38 laps. Carlos and Charles started out on the Hard tyre, setting exactly the same time, to the nearest thousandth of 1’31”913. The session was then halted for 12 minutes after Logan Sargeant went off the track.

At the restart, both Ferrari drivers went out on track on Soft tyres, with which they set their best times: 1’30”269 for Carlos, 1’30”558 for Charles. Towards the end of the session, both SF-24s ran with a heavier fuel load in race trim, the Spaniard on Soft tyres, the Monegasque on Hards. Sainz did 20 laps, Charles 18.