Japanese Grand Prix 2024 by Mattia De Iulis

In the world of comics, Mattia De Iulis stands out as an Italian artist renowned for his contributions to some of Marvel Comics' most iconic titles. His artistic prowess extends beyond, having lent his talents to esteemed publishers such as Sergio Bonelli Editore, BOOM! Studios, Image Comics, and Dark Horse. He works as a cover artist, interior illustrator, and colorist. Currently, De Iulis is immersed in his co-creative venture, The Cull, a project published by Image Comics in the United States and brought to Italian audiences by Edizioni BD.