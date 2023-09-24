Race recap: Charles fourth, Carlos sixth

It’s time for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, where the air temperature is 27 and the track is at 44.

Start. Carlos gets off the line perfectly and makes up one place to run fifth behind Charles. There’s contact further back and the Safety Car comes out while debris is cleared off the track.

Lap 5. The race resumes.

Lap 13. When Oscar Piastri pits, Charles and Carlos move up to third and fourth.

Lap 18. Charles pits for Medium tyres and rejoins eighth.

Lap 19. Carlos pits for another set of Medium tyres, rejoining eighth behind Leclerc, who then moves up to sixth, passing Fernando Alonso.

Lap 20. Charles passes Esteban Ocon for fifth.

Lap 21. Sainz passes Ocon for sixth.

Lap 24. George Russell pits for fresh tyres and Ferrari is back in fourth and fifth places.

Lap 35. Charles pits for Hard tyres, rejoining sixth followed by Hamilton. Carlos is momentarily second when Norris and Piastri pit.

Lap 38. Now Carlos pits and rejoins sixth behind Hamilton. Charles is up to fifth.

Lap 45. Leclerc passes Russell for fourth.

Lap 49. Sainz passes Russell for sixth.

Lap 53. And so it ends: Charles is fourth, Carlos sixth and Ferrari claws back another four points on Mercedes in the Constructors’ classification.