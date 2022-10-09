Race recap: Charles third, Carlos out

Rain in Japan, temperature: air 19°; track 21°

Start. Despite heavy rain, there’s a normal race start. Charles is alongside Max Verstappen in turn 1, but cannot get past. Carlos crashes into the barriers in sector 2 and his race is over. The race is red flagged after two laps.

Two hours later. A rolling start behind the Safety Car on mandatory Wet tyres.

Lap 7. Verstappen and Charles pit for Intermediates, emerging fourth and sixth respectively.

Lap 8. Verstappen passes Mick Schumacher to take the lead, while Charles overtakes Guanyu Zhou to go fourth.

Lap 9. Charles passes Mick for second.

Lap 12. Charles begins to struggle with his tyres and Verstappen extends his lead.

Lap 18. Sergio Perez catches Charles who defends tooth and claw.

Lap 28. Verstappen wins, followed across the line by Charles and Sergio Perez, but the Monegasque had cut the chicane for which he is given a 5 second penalty, which drops him to third.