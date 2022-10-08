Quali recap: Charles and Carlos second and third by a whisker

Overcast, dry. Temperatures: air 20°, track 25°

Q1. Carlos and Charles go out on Soft tyres and their times of 1’30”336 and 1’30”402 respectively are good enough to get through to Q2.

Q2. For a first run in the second phase, the two Ferraris go out on track on used Soft tyres. Carlos posts a 1’30”444, while Charles stops the clocks in 1’30”486. Both go through to Q3, having saved a set of new Softs.

Q3. In the final part, Charles and Carlos each have two sets of new Softs available. On the first run, the Monegasque stops the clocks in 1’29”557 and the Spaniard’s time is 1’29”702. On his second attempt, Leclerc improves to 1’29”314, just one hundredth slower than Max Verstappen. Sainz also improves with a 1’29”361, just 57 thousandths off pole.