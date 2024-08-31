Free practice 3: Charles third, Carlos seventh

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were third and seventh fastest come the end of the final free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

42 laps. Charles and Carlos went out with Soft tyres right from the start, setting times of 1’20”614 and 1’20”742 respectively, The two SF-24s then pitted for some setting changes before going back on track and improving. Sainz got down to 1’20”463, Leclerc to 1’20”565 and then 1’20”226. Towards the end of the session, both drivers fitted new Softs although they did not improve their times. Charles did 22 laps, Carlos 20.