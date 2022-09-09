Free practice 2: Carlos out in front, Charles third

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were first and third fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

47 laps. The two Scuderia Ferrari drivers started off on Medium tyres, the Monegasque stopping the clocks in 1’22”307, while Carlos first posted a 1’23”156 before getting down to 1’22”483 on his second run. After a brief pause when the session was red flagged after Mick Schumacher stopped on track, the Ferrari duo went back out on Soft tyres. Carlos did a 1’21”664, the quickest time of the day, while Charles’ best was a 1’21”857. The Spaniard did 24 laps, one more than his team-mate.