Qualifying recap: Carlos fourth, Charles sixth

A bit of drizzle for the start, track temperature is 29 degrees, the air is at 24.

Q1. All the cars go out on new Soft tyres. Carlos sets a time of 1’17”244, while Charles does no better than 1’18”761 but he then improves to 1’17”910, 1’17”777 and 1’17”437. They both go through to Q2.

Q2. Carlos takes to the track on used Softs to assess track conditions, lapping in 1’17”028, before pitting for a new set with which he does a 1’15”885. Charles waits and then goes out on new Softs, setting a time of 1’16”370. With a new set he then improves to 1’15”891, fourth fastest and both drivers are through to the final phase.

Q3. Sainz has two sets of new Softs available, Charles has just one. The Monegasque goes out immediately as there’s a threat of rain returning and he posts a 1’15”905, provisionally fourth fastest. Carlos does a 1’16”204 before fitting a second set and improving to 1’15”696. Leclerc goes out on a used set of Softs but is unable to set a time as Yuki Tsunoda crashes, bringing out the red flag. With just over two minutes remaining the Ferraris are fourth and sixth. No one manages to improve after the restart so Carlos will start from fourth on the grid with Charles sixth.