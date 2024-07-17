Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 by Franky Vartuli

Franky Vartuli was born in Vibo Valentia in 1996. They debuted as a comic artist in the anthologies "Mostri" and "Alieni", published by Bugs Comics, and in the pages of "Orfani: Sam – Cuore di drago" for Sergio Bonelli Editore. They contributed an illustration to the collective book "Nessun Rimorso – Genova 2001-2021", published by Coconino Press. In 2024, they made their debut in France with the bande dessinée "Ce que je sais de Rokia", written by Quitterie Simon and published by Futuropolis. In the same year, they created and produced "Il cantico delle braci", the debut work of the collective Ragdoll - Fumetti scomposti.