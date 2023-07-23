Race recap: Charles seventh, Carlos eighth

Track temperature is 50 degrees, the air is at 29. Charles starts on used Mediums from sixth on the grid. Carlos is 11th on new Softs.

Start. Guanyu Zhou bogs down and Charles moves up to fifth, while Carlos rockets from 11th to sixth.

Lap 15. Carlos pits for Hards and rejoins 12th.

Lap 17. Charles now pits, stationary for 9.4 seconds, rejoining 11th. Sainz is up to ninth.

Lap 19. Daniel Ricciardo pits, promoting Carlos to eighth, with Charles tenth, but on the next lap he passes Lance Stroll to go ninth.

Lap 21. Fernando Alonso pits, which allows the Ferrari pair to move up to seventh and eighth.

Lap 27. Carlos tries to pass George Russell’s Mercedes, but it’s Perez who gets the advantage, passing the Spaniard, so Carlos is again seventh.

Lap 29. Russell pits, so the Ferraris are now sixth and seventh.

Lap 43. Oscar Piastri and Perez pit. Ferrari now fourth and fifth.

Lap 44. Charles pits for Hard tyres, rejoining seventh. Carlos comes in next time round, rejoining seventh behind his team-mate.

Lap 46. Another stop for Russell. Ferrari sixth and seventh, but Leclerc gets 5 second penalty for speeding in pit lane.

Lap 66. Russell catches Sainz and, on fresher tyres, gets past before closing in on Leclerc. The Englishman just has to stay within 5 seconds to “pass” him on the clock.

Finish. And so it finishes: Charles seventh, Carlos eighth.