Carlos and Charles fired up for Budapest: “We need a big result before the holidays”

Carlos and Charles arrived in the Hungaroring paddock in relaxed mood, confident that in a few days time they can go on holiday off the back of a good result. It’s expected to be very hot tomorrow, while there’s a risk of rain for Saturday, but Sunday’s race looks like being a dry one. “This year, we have been in the fight for the win at every race and I expect it will be the same here,” said Carlos. “Our rivals have quite a lead, but we have a lot of potential. That’s why, until it’s no longer mathematically possible, we will continue to fight for both titles.”

Turning the page. Charles has clearly already put the disappointment of the French Grand Prix behind him. “The best way to react to what happened at Le Castellet is to get a win here in Hungary,” he said. “I am driving the best car I’ve ever had in Formula 1 and I know the only way to stay in the fight for the title is to win races and always finish ahead of Max. Qualifying is very important here and so far, I’ve been quickest on Saturdays. I hope I can get the job done and go into the break with a smile on my face. On the subject of the holiday, both drivers are thinking along similar lines, having a bit of a rest and spending as much time as possible with family and friends.

Ciao Seb. The big news of the day was Sebastian Vettel’s video announcement that he plans to retire from driving at the end of the season. The German spent six seasons driving for the Scuderia. “I first met him when I was the simulator driver at Red Bull,” said Carlos. “I was impressed by his humanity and humility. After all, he was a super champion and I was just a young driver, but he came up to me, stopped and we chatted about the work I was doing. I think his personality will be missed around the paddock and I hope he can continue to contribute to Formula 1, even if not as a driver.” As for Charles, he recalled the time they spent together. “I had him as my team-mate for two seasons and I have to admit that he really taught me a lot,” he added. “I still remember how he welcomed me when I joined, with generosity and kindness. We had our battles on track, but I regard him as a friend and a wonderful person. I also remember how, in the early days of us working together, I asked why he carried a notebook with him at all times and today, I’m the one who has one and I take notes just like he did. I will miss him very much.”