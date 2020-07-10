Facts and figures

5,245 The length of the track in metres, a total that has never changed in the entire history of the circuit.

15 The number of corners on the Mugello Circuit: the slowest is San Donato, the longest is the Bucine, the final corner, while there are many more bends to face at high speed.

1’21”035 The best lap time set in the final session of collective Formula 1 testing at the circuit, which took place on 3 May 2012. The mark was set by Romain Grosjean in his Lotus.

5 Ferrari’s victories on the old 66km-long Circuito del Mugello (two overall and three in individual classes). The first arrived on 5 June 1955 thanks to Umberto Maglioli in a 750 Monza. The last, in the class of prototypes over 2 litres, arrived on 17 July 1966 after the efforts of Carlo Facetti and Antonio Nicodemi in a 250 LM.

82 The total of wins for Ferrari on the current Mugello Circuit (35 overall, 47 in individual classes). The first was sealed in the GTX class by Giovanni Del Buono and Odoardo Govoni at the wheel of a 512BB/LM in a race that counted towards the Sport-Prototype World Championship on 12 April 1981. The most recent was on 6 October 2019 which was won by Italian drivers Stefano Gai and Antonio Fuoco (one of the simulator drivers for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow) at the wheel of a 488 GT3 run by Scuderia Baldini 27, a result that also took Gai to the overall championship.

0 The total number of Gran Premi della Toscana di Formula 1 (Formula 1 Grand Prix of Tuscany) that have been raced so far. The title has never even existed before in any form of motorsport. By contrast the Coppa della Toscana did take place between 1949 and 1954, which was a race in stages in the region that came about as a direct consequence of the exclusion of the city of Florence from the 1949 Mille Miglia. In that year the famous race went from Parma via the Cisa Pass to Versilia. The Automobile Club di Firenze therefore decided to organise a race of its own that saw the cars hurtle along the streets of the Grand Duchy. Ferrari won four of the five editions with its clients, also taking six class wins.



