Fiorano test: a cold restart for Carlos and Charles

Charles in the afternoon. At 2pm, straight after lunch, Charles Leclerc was behind the wheel of the SF71H. On the eve of his fourth season with the Scuderia, in the cockpit 44 days on from the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, he covered 48 laps, equivalent to 143 kilometres. Charles also got a very enthusiastic reception from the fans when he went to greet them. “Our supporters are special,” he said. “It’s really cold today, but they didn’t want to miss out on this first event of the new season. At least I had the engine to keep me warm, but they are really fantastic!”



Keen to get going. Leclerc then spoke about driving the car again. “After a month and a half without sitting in the cockpit, I was really keen to drive again. It was great fun and also useful training. I can’t wait to be back on track in Barcelona with the 2022 car to really start this new Formula 1 era and see if all the work we have done since last year will pay off in terms of the competitiveness we expect.”

Shwartzman back tomorrow. Test driver Robert Shwartzman will be back at the wheel of the SF71H tomorrow for the third and final day of testing at Fiorano, having driven 44 laps on Wednesday, the first day.