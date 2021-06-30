Ferrari achieves the highest level of FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme Certification

Ferrari awarded the three stars of FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme.

The programme developed by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile aims at helping key players in the motorsport and automotive sector measure and enhance their environmental performance by means of an independent certification process.

The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme is based on existing best practices in environmental sustainability, primarily the ISO 14001. Ferrari, who were previously awarded the certification in 2001 - with a renewal in 2016 to comply with the latest ISO 14001:2015 standards - have continued to press forward to achieve the three-star level, the highest level of accreditation.

Over the years, the Group has strived to lower energy consumption and minimise its environmental impact by adopting innovative solutions and using renewable sources at manufacturing facilities. This result can be attributed, among others, to meticulous management of energy requirements, 81% of which was covered by Maranello’s trigeneration system, while almost 99% of the remaining energy was purchased from certified renewable sources.

Ferrari’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact, however, is not new and has already produced noteworthy results. By 2020, the group had achieved its goal of reducing the CO2 emissions of its European fleet by an estimated 35% compared to 2007 levels.

Another, even more ambitious goal now awaits the Company: to become a carbon neutral company within the decade through a series of actions aimed at reducing our GHG emissions produced and, when unavoidable, offsetting the residual ones. This further decisive step towards sustainability will begin this year with a certification to measure our carbon footprint.

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is also at the forefront of our commitment to environmental sustainability, sharing with Formula 1 and all the other top-level motorsport stakeholders, the goal of becoming a Net Zero Carbon sport by 2030.

A long road, but one that has already seen the completion of a number of projects in early 2021, such as the elimination of non-reusable plastic during Grands Prix, in effect since the Spanish GP.

An integral part of this is the support from partners of the Scuderia. One example is the collaboration with Shell. Since the recent Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, the fuel used to power the generators required for track operations has been made up of 60% renewables and 40% GTL (gas-to-liquid). Thanks to the use of this fuel, the level of emissions produced by previous generators will be halved, while any unavoidable emissions will be offset using natural solutions that reduce the carbon intensity of the energy produced.

Mattia Binotto, Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Managing Director and Team Principal:

“Achieving the three stars in the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme is an important acknowledgement for Ferrari. The issue of environmental sustainability is becoming more and more of a priority in motor racing. It is a commitment that we feel strongly about as a Scuderia, both in our day-to-day activities - as evidenced by the two projects that we implemented in early 2021 - as well as over the long term. Formula 1 has now reached a very high technological level in terms of power unit efficiency, and we are working hard, alongside the FIA, Formula 1 and the other car manufacturers involved in defining the regulatory framework for the future, with the aim of transferring the best on-track solutions onto road-going cars, a fundamental component in Ferrari’s DNA.”

Felipe Calderón, President of the FIA Environment and Sustainability Commission:

“We are delighted to see that Ferrari has a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, and we recognise this with the highest level Three-Star FIA Environmental Accreditation. We are confident that this will act as a catalyst for more changes throughout Formula 1, motor sport and automotive mobility as a whole as part of the #PurposeDriven movement launched by the FIA. 55 accreditations have already been awarded since the beginning of the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme and it is a great achievement.”