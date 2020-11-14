Scuderia Ferrari endured a very difficult qualifying session at Istanbul Park for tomorrow’s eighth Turkish Grand Prix. The rain played a major part as Sebastian Vettel was 12th fastest and Charles Leclerc 14th. When the race starts tomorrow at 13.10 local (11.10 CET) they will therefore be on the sixth and seventh rows respectively.

Q2. Both Ferraris got through to Q2 and then they took to the track on full wets, as did the all the others, apart from the McLarens who tried Intermediates before going to wets. As is always the case in a wet session, the drivers kept running all the way to the chequered flag, but Seb and Charles struggled to get their tyres up to temperature and failed to make the cut to Q3. Seb’s fastest lap was a 1’55”169, good enough for 12th while Charles was 14th fastest in 1’56”696.

