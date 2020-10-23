Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel got to grips with the Autòdromo Internacional do Algarve by putting in a total of 70 laps in the first session of free practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Hard Tyres. The two SF1000s lapped with the hardest compound of tyre of those on offer from Pirelli. In the first part of the session they concentrated on set-up, which was a more complicated job than usual because they were driving on a track that is new to everyone.

Fast laps. Charles put in a total of 33 laps, with a best time of 1’19”309, fourth on the timesheeets, while the fastest of Sebastian’s 37 laps was 1’20”200, a mark that put him in 11th place.

Programme. The second session of free practice is scheduled for 1500 local time (1600 CET). Tomorrow the last hour of preparation for qualifying will be at 1100, while the grid itself will be decided from 1400. Then on Sunday 25 October the 17th Portuguese Grand Prix that has counted towards the Formula 1 World Championship will get under way at 1310.