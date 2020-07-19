Scuderia Ferrari had a very difficult time of it in the Hungarian Grand Prix. The two SF1000s struggled to find a good pace and the result is nothing to write home about. Sebastian finished sixth, while Charles finished just outside the points in eleventh.

Wet track. For the start, the rain had stopped but the track was wet. On the second and third laps, the two Ferraris pitted to switch to dry tyres, but nothing went right. Charles immediately found himself struggling on the Soft tyres, so had to pit again on lap 25, which dropped him down the order. Sebastian lost seven seconds at the pit stop, blocked in by other cars coming down pit lane for their stops.



Closing stages. However, Vettel put in a respectable performance, running fifth until, with a few laps remaining, he had to give best to Alex Albon in the Red Bull, who was on fresher tyres. Charles was tenth for a long time, but was passed by Carlos Sainz, again down to the relative age of the tyres. After this first triple-header in the World Championship, there is a free weekend before racing resumes at Silverstone on Sunday 2 August.

