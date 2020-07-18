Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will share the third row of the grid for the 35thHungarian Grand Prix, which starts at 15.10 CET tomorrow, after Vettel was fifth fastest and Leclerc sixth in qualifying which has just ended at the Hungaroring.

Both in Q3. It was the first time this season that both Scuderia Ferrari drivers got into the final part of qualifying, on a day when there was a constant threat of rain, which never materialised.

Final part. Sebastian and Charles got to the final 12 minute session to decide the top five rows of the grid with just one set of new Soft tyres left, so their first run was done on tyres already used in Q2. The German started with a 1’15”281 and the Monegasque a 1’15”575. After fitting the new sets, they went immediately out on track to have as traffic-free a run as possible. Sebastian did a good 1’14”774 while Charles a few seconds later posted a 1’14”817. There were three minutes to go, but none of their pursuers beat their time, to ensure an all Ferrari third row.