Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc completed a total of 55 laps between them, at the wheel of their SF1000s in the first free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. They both ran the new aero package first seen at the Styrian Grand Prix.

Early laps. Sebastian and Charles ran different tyre programmes: the former started on the Hard tyre posting a 1’19”032, while the latter was on Mediums when he did a 1’18”803. They rapidly improved getting down to 1’18”408 and 1’18”285 respectively. It then began to rain quite persistently so all the drivers returned to the garages.

Long run. When the track dried out, the two Ferraris went back out and set their best times: Vettel in 1’17”238 and Leclerc in 1’17”464. The final part of the session was spent fine tuning the cars and working in race trim. Both drivers set consistent times over their long run, Sebastian doing 26 laps and Charles 29.

Programme. The second free practice session starts at 15 CET. Tomorrow’s final hour of free practice is set for 12, while the grid decider gets underway at 15. The 35th Hungarian GP starts on Sunday at 15.10.