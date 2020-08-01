Charles Leclerc will be on the fourth spot on the grid and Sebastian Vettel the tenth, when the British Grand Prix starts tomorrow at 14.10 local (15.10 CET) at Silverstone circuit.

Q3. Both drivers got through to the final part of qualifying with two sets of new Softs available. On the first run Charles stopped the clocks in 1’26”013, while Seb did a 1’26”339. Back on track with the second set for the SF1000s, Leclerc produced a great lap of 1’25”427, six tenths faster than his first run, to secure fourth place on the second row. Vettel had his best lap of 1’26”077 disallowed for exceeding track limits at turn 9 and thus has to start from the tenth slot on the grid.



