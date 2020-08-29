When the 65th Belgian Grand Prix gets underway tomorrow at 15.10 at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian will start from the seventh row of the grid.

Q2. Both drivers made the cut out of Q1, but they got no further than Q2, which was not unexpected given how the SF1000s had performed in free practice. Charles and Seb made both their runs on Soft tyres. On the first run, the Monegasque stopped the clocks in 1’43”959 and the German managed a 1’43”693. Then on the second set Charles got down to 1’42”996, missing out on Q3 by two tenths and Seb improved to 1’43”261. They therefore line up on the grid tomorrow on the 13th and 14th places.