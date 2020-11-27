In the second free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel completed a further 65 laps between them, the German doing 35 and the Monegasque 30, as they continued to work on fine-tuning their SF1000s.

Three compounds. Just as during the first session, in this second 90 minutes Charles and Seb again run the Pirelli 2021 prototype tyres.

Then, on the Medium compound Charles did a 1’31”032 and Seb a 1’31”038, this last time cancelled for exceeding track limits. They then switched to the Softs with which they set their best times, Seb in 1’30”110 and Charles, 1’30”407.

Red Flag. With around 40 minutes remaining, the session was red flagged after Alex Albon crashed heavily into the barriers. When the track was reopened, there were still 32 minutes of track time, but the action was stopped almost immediately, as a dog was spotted running along the track. Finally, it got going again with 26 minutes left. At this point, both drivers focussed on long runs with the Medium and Soft tyres.

Programme. Final free practice gets underway at 14 (12 CET tomorrow. Qualifying begins at 17 (15 CET,) while the Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 17.10 (15.10 CET) on Sunday 29 November.