Estrella Galicia 0,0 joins Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow as a Team Partner

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is pleased to announce the arrival of a new Team Partner: Estrella Galicia 0,0 which, as from now, will be the “Official Beer” of the Scuderia.





Mattia Binotto



Managing Director & Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow

"We are pleased to embark on this new partnership with Estrella Galicia 0,0 an emerging brand in the global beer sector. We share many values with the Spanish company, such as the pursuit of excellence, respect for tradition and ties to our geographic roots and the craftsmanship of our product. Furthermore, Estrella Galicia 0,0 has been present in motor sport for many years, paying particular attention to talented youngsters, which is something else we have in common."







Ignacio Rivera



CEO of Corporación Hijos de Rivera

"We are pleased to become a Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful team with the biggest following in F1. Our association is based on shared values such as passion, search for excellence and our artisan tradition. I am sure that with these ingredients, we will enjoy great moments together that will help get our message across to beer lovers around the world."

