Race recap: Charles third, Carlos fifth

It’s time for the Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna. The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are both on the second row of the grid. Air temperature is 25 degrees, the track is at 45.

Start. The Ferraris hold station off the line behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Lap 23. Norris pits, Charles and Carlos are up to second and third.

Lap 25. Now Verstappen changes tyres so Leclerc and Sainz are first and second.

Lap 26. Charles pits for Hard tyres and rejoins fourth behind Sergio Perez.

Lap 27. Leclerc passes Perez to go third. Sainz pits, rejoining sixth behind Oscar Piastri.

Lap 30. Carlos passes Perez for fifth.

Finish. The gaps between the top five are very close in the second part of the race, but there are no more changes of position and so it finishes in the order, Verstappen, Norris, Charles, Piastri and Carlos.