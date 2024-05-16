Carlos: “At Imola you really get a sense of speed”

Carlos Sainz was in big demand for autographs from the large number of fans as he arrived in the Imola paddock, even though it’s only Thursday. The Spaniard then met the press telling them about the special feeling he gets from the Autodromo Dino e Enzo Ferrari. “This circuit gives you a unique feeling, it’s old style with a narrow track, gravel in the run-off areas and thrilling corners like Piratella, the Acque Minerali turns and the Variante Alta (now known as the Variante Gresini) he explained. “Maybe only Suzuka gives you a similar feeling, as here you really feel the speed and that’s why we drivers like it so much.”

A lot of work ahead. Carlos explained why tomorrow would be an especially busy day. “We have updates to test given that it wasn’t really possible to evaluate them during the filming day at Fiorano and at the same time we will have the usual fine-tuning work to do, so I reckon this will be our busiest Friday of the season. Naturally, I can’t wait to get in the car and then we’ll see where we are. Once again, I expect the gaps will be very close between all of us and we hope to have a good feel for the car right away.”