    Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 by Mirco Pierfederici

    Maranello 15 maggio 2024

    Mirco Pierfederici (Senigallia, 1982) is an illustrator and an art director. He designed pages and covers for Marvel (Wolverine, Tron, X-men. Marvel Zombie), Dc (Starfire), IDW (Doctor Who, Angel), and Sergio Bonelli Editore (Dylan Dog and Morgan Lost). In these latest years, he worked as a concept artist and art director in different productions, in the video and board gaming field and animation. As an artistic director of Kids & Legends, he has been awarded during Lucca Comics & Games 2021. Now he works as a visual designer for Ravenous Devils (Steam, Ps4/5, Xbox, Switch) and Railgods of Hysterra.