A frustrating Imola

Scuderia Ferrari leaves Imola after the Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix with a sense of what might have been. The team only picked up 20 points at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit: 12 yesterday in the Sprint and eight today courtesy of a sixth place for Charles Leclerc. Charles saw his podium chances vanish with just over 10 laps remaining when lying third, after he spun at the Variante Gresini. It was a Sunday to forget for Carlos Sainz, who ended up stuck in the gravel at turn 2, following a coming together with Daniel Ricciardo.

Back to work. On the positive side, the F1-75 once again proved to be competitive and reliable, although this weekend, the team’s closest rivals proved to be particularly quick. Now, all the team will simply roll up their sleeves and get down to work to prepare for the next race in Florida, USA and the only new venue on this year’s calendar, the Miami International Autodrome.







It was a very tricky race. Third was the best result we could have secured today, as our competitors were very strong. I struggled on the Soft tyres but when I saw an opportunity to overtake Perez for second, I went for it, pushing a bit too much, when I should have stayed put to secure those points. We will analyse all the data and come back stronger.









