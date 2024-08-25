Race recap: Charles third, Carlos fifth

Time for the Dutch Grand Prix: clear skies with air temperature at 18 degrees, with the track at 29. Charles Leclerc starts sixth, Carlos Sainz tenth.

Start. Off the line, Leclerc passes Sergio Perez to move up to fifth, while Sainz gets ahead of Lance Stroll for ninth.

Lap 8. Carlos passes Fernando Alonso and is eighth.

Lap 11. Now the Spaniard gets ahead of Pierre Gasly and is seventh.

Lap 25. Charles pits for Hard tyres and rejoins ninth.

Lap 26. George Russell pits for tyres and emerges behind Leclerc who is now seventh having also got ahead of Alonso.

Lap 27. Max Verstappen switches to Hards so Carlos is up to fourth.

Lap 28. Lando Norris does the same so that Sainz is third. At the same time Leclerc passes Gasly for sixth.

Lap 29. Perez has a less than perfect pit stop. Carlos is second.

Lap 30. Sainz makes his pit stop and rejoins ninth behind the Mexican.

Lap 31. Carlos passes Alonso and is up to eighth.

Lap 33. Oscar Piastri makes his tyre stop so Charles is up to third.

Lap 47. Carlos passes Perez for sixth with a great move at turn 1.

Lap 55. Sainz passes Russell to go fifth.

Finish. No more changes. A great fightback after a less than brilliant qualifying for Scuderia Ferrari HP. Charles is third, Carlos is fifth.