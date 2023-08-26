Free practice 3: Charles ninth, Carlos 12th

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the ninth and twelfth fastest times respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix. It rained hard in the first past of the hour.

29 laps. The track was very wet at the start and just as the SF-23s were leaving the garage, the session was red flagged when Kevin Magnussen hit the barrier. Carlos had already gone out on full wet tyres, completing a lap but not setting a time. Charles, also on the wets, was one of the first on track once it restarted, setting a time of 1’27”238. The Monegasque then pitted for intermediate tyres but the session was stopped again when Guanyu Zhou went off at turn 13.

With 30 minutes to go, the session resumed and Carlos did a 1’27”397 on extreme wets, before switching to intermediates, getting down to 1’25”937, but Leclerc failed to set a time before the session was again stopped after Liam Lawson spun. The rain then eased off, with everyone running intermediates, setting their best times: Charles stopped the clocks in 1’23”093 and Carlos did a 1’23”438.