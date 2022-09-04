Race recap: Charles third, Carlos eighth

Overcast, temperature: air 23, track 33.

Start. Charles and Carlos stay second and third off the grid, behind Max Verstappen, although the Spaniard is nudged by Lewis Hamilton in Turn 2.

Lap 15. Carlos pits to switch from Soft to Medium tyres, but it’s a late call and the pit stop takes a long 12.6 seconds, as the left rear wheel was not ready. He rejoins 11th.

Lap 18. Charles pits to go from Soft to Medium. He rejoins fourth behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Lap 19. Verstappen pits and comes out ahead of Leclerc.

Lap 20. Sainz passes Alex Albon for sixth place.

Lap 35. At half-distance, Verstappen leads Leclerc and Sergio Perez, followed by the two Mercedes.

Lap 40. Perez pits to go from Medium to Hard. Carlos is up to fifth.

Lap 44. Sainz stops for Hards and rejoins ninth.

Lap 45. Leclerc does the same, rejoining fourth behind the 2 Mercedes.

Lap 48. Tsunoda stops on track. Virtual Safety Car. It does not suit Charles, because Verstappen and Mercedes grab the chance to pit so that Hamilton and Russell both get ahead of Charles.

Lap 56. Bottas stops on track. Safety Car.

Lap 57. Charles pits for Soft tyres.

Lap 58. Carlos does the same, but has to slow on the way out as Lando Norris in the McLaren is ahead of him. Hamilton leads from Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Perez and Sainz.

Lap 61. At the restart, Verstappen goes into the lead, while Sainz passes Perez for fifth.

Lap 64. Russell passes Hamilton and Charles has his sights set on third.

Lap 66. Charles passes Hamilton to go third.

Lap 69. Carlos gets a 5 second penalty for an unsafe release.

Lap 72. Verstappen wins ahead of Russell and Charles. Carlos crosses the line fifth, but is classified eighth.