Charles fifth, Carlos seventh

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort in fifth and seventh places respectively.

No drama. There were no particularly dramatic moments in the race and so, for a long time, the Scuderia Ferrari drivers ran in their grid positions of fifth and sixth. It was only in the final stages that Carlos had to give best to Fernando Alonso who was on softer compound tyres and had better pace. The points haul of 16 is nevertheless a good one, given that the team’s closest rival only picked up a single point. The Scuderia has therefore moved back up to third place in the constructors’ classification. This coming Friday, the cars will already be back on track for the next round at Monza.