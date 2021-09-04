Scuderia Ferrari delivered a good team result in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix, at the end of a day that was far from easy. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start alongside one another on the third row, the team having to work very hard for this result, given that after having completed just five laps in this morning’s third free practice session, Carlos ended up in the barriers, damaging his SF21.

Super job. The car was only brought back to the garage twenty minutes after the end of the session and the mechanics immediately set about making repairs, succeeding in getting the Spaniard back out on track with just over 10 minutes of Q1 remaining. Sainz was immediately able to run at the same pace as his team-mate and both he and Leclerc made it through to the final part.



Q3. In the session to decide the top ten, Charles was unable to match the 1’09”4 he did in Q2 and had to settle for fifth place with a 1’09”527, although the potential had been there to line up the SF21 on the second row. Carlos was sixth fastest in 1’09”537, ensuring that both of them would start ahead of their closest championship rivals. Behind them came the Scuderia’s official reserve driver, Antonio Giovinazzi. In his Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo Racing, he qualified seventh, his best showing of the season and a great result for the Italian.

