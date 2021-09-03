Free practice 2: Charles and Carlos lead the field

At the wheel of their SF21s, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz topped the time sheet in the second free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix with laps in 1’10”902 and 1’11”056 respectively.

Stops. Once again, the second hour of practice was also interrupted a few times because of technical problems or mistakes, which come at a high price at Zandvoort because of its gravel run-off areas. The Scuderia Ferrari drivers began the session on Medium compound tyres, before switching to the Softs for a qualifying simulation during which they set the quickest times. Both men then switched to race configuration, Charles doing 29 laps and Carlos 28.



Programme. The final free practice session takes place tomorrow at 12 CET, followed by qualifying at 15. The Dutch Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 3pm.

