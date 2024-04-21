Race recap: Charles fourth, Carlos fifth

Time for the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit. Air temperature is 19 degrees, the track is at 31.

Start. Charles and Carlos line up on new Medium tyres. When the lights go out they are both passed by George Russell and Nico Hulkenberg, but before the end of the opening lap, the Monegasque retakes seventh place and shortly after, Carlos passes the Haas for eighth.

Lap 9. Charles passes Russell for sixth place.

Lap 12. Leclerc passes Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso pits to change tyres, so the Monegasque is up to fourth place. Carlos is sixth after Russell pits.

Lap 13. Both Red Bulls pit. Charles is second behind Lando Norris, Carlos is fifth.

Lap 16. Pit stop for Piastri. Carlos is up to fourth.

Lap 17. Carlos has a 2.4 second pit stop for new Hards. He rejoins tenth.

Lap 19. Sainz passes Hulkenberg to go ninth.

Lap 22. Valtteri Bottas stops on track. Charles pits under the Virtual Safety Car for Hard tyres and rejoins fourth behind Alonso, as the real Safety Car is sent out on track.

Lap 24. The Red Bulls pit but Perez comes out behind Charles who is now third behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Alono also pits, so Sainz is up to sixth.

Lap25. A pit stop for Piastri means Carlos is fifth.

Lap 27. At the restart Alonso on Soft tyres passes Carlos who drops to sixth.

Lap 39. Perez passes Charles for third.

Lap 43. Alonso makes another tyre stop, Carlos is up to fifth.

Finish. There are no more changes and Charles finishes fourth, one place ahead of Carlos. The team scored 31 points over the weekend: nine in yesterday’s Sprint Race and 22 today.