Carlos: “I’m amazed at Formula 1’s rise in popularity in China”

Coming off the back of three consecutive podium finishes, his best ever start to a Formula 1 season, Carlos Sainz is expecting another strong showing in Shanghai. Today, the Spaniard met the journalists in the Ferrari hospitality area. “We are back in China after five years and I’ve seen the difference in terms of popularity. In that time, Formula 1 has grown so much thanks to “Drive to Survive” and social media and it struck me immediately yesterday when I went for a walk in the centre of Shangai and I was stopped many times by people in the street. It’s true that five years ago I wasn’t driving for Ferrari, but I was already in Formula 1 and that didn’t happen back then. I think that here too in China our sport has grown a lot in popularity and that is very positive.”

A busy week. Carlos is finally able to train as normal again. “For the first time since my appendectomy operation I have been able to go cycling again and I pushed it as hard as possible as I found myself riding with one of the best champions, Tadej Pogacar, but I also relaxed watching the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 tennis tournament,” said the Spaniard. “I met Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner there and it was great to watch those two aces at work. I’d say in terms of my fitness I’m fully recovered.” This weekend presents several unknown factors as Carlos explained. “Having a Sprint weekend on a track where we have not raced for five years is a big challenge and there are many things we will need to understand, including what’s been done to the track surface, something we will only find out about when we leave the garage. I can’t wait to get in the car for what will be an interesting weekend.”