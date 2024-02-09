Celsius now a Scuderia Ferrari global Team Partner

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Celsius Holdings, Inc., the maker of the leading global fitness drink Celsius, which is now a global Team Partner of the Formula 1 team.

Celsius therefore will continue to energize Scuderia Ferrari on track and in Maranello with the essential energy of its fitness drink made with premium ingredients and zero sugar designed to help people who want to live fit, surpass their goals and improve the quality of their daily lives. Scuderia Ferrari fans will also be able to enjoy special activations organised by Celsius throughout the year, both on and off the race tracks, delivering a season to remember.







We’re delighted that, having come on board with us last year, we are now expanding our collaboration with Celsius who become a global Scuderia Ferrari Team Partner for the 2024 season and beyond. With its products based on premium ingredients, Celsius will provide our drivers and team members with an essential energy boost to help them perform at their best throughout an intense 24 Grand Prix season. Celsius is fast becoming one of the most popular energy drinks on the market, and we look forward to working with them on new assets and experiences for our global fan base.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer





Celsius shares with Scuderia Ferrari a competitive spirit that powers drivers, team members and fans to perform at their best and live fit on and off the track. We couldn’t be happier to continue to grow our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari’s world-class Formula 1 team who share our passion to elevate their everyday lives and perform at the highest level.

Kyle Watson, Executive Vice President, Marketing of Celsius

