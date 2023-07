The first free practice session lasted a mere three laps for Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc before it was red flagged. Originally, it seemed this was due to the fact that Pierre Gasly’s car stopped on track, but at the same time the circuit’s CCTV cameras had failed, which meant the session could not resume. The decision has therefore been taken to extend the second practice session by 30 minutes and it will now take place from 16.30 to 18.00.