Quali recap: Carlos third, Charles stops after Q1

Weather: rain. Temperature: air12°, track 16°

Q1. All the cars go out on Wet tyres and enough fuel to keep lapping. Carlos posts a 1’32”781 and Charles does a 1’33”008. The two Ferraris end up third and fifth to make it through to Q2, although the team decides Charles will take no further part in qualifying.

Q2. Carlos goes out on Intermediate tyres. He does a 1’31”903 but at this point the session is red flagged after Sergio Perez hits the barriers. The action resumes with 9 minutes remaining on the clock. Track conditions improve and Carlos posts a 1’25”197 to go through to Q3.

Q3. In the final shoot-out all the cars go out on Intermediates. Carlos posts a 1’22”932, good enough for second fastest and he pits for another set of new Intermediates. The Spaniard does three flying laps, his best in 1’22”096, good enough for third place behind Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.