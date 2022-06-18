Free practice 3: Carlos tenth in the rain

Carlos Sainz was tenth fastest in the third and final free practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix. The track was very wet as it has rained all morning in Montreal, therefore Charles Leclerc did not record a timed lap, choosing not to take any unnecessary risks given that he has a further grid penalty for changing more Power Unit components.

23 laps. Charles and Carlos went out on full Wet tyres, the only possible choice given the amount of water on track and the very low 15 degree track temperature. Leclerc actually did 5 laps, but without setting a time, while Sainz continued to put in the laps, completing 18 in total, to get an understanding of the extremely wet conditions. He posted a time of 1’35”858 on the Wets and then got down to 1’34”778 on Intermediates in the second part of the session. Qualifying gets underway at 16 local time.