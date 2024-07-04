Charles: “Acquiring a lot of data will help us find the key”

Charles Leclerc was all smiles on arrival in the Silverstone paddock. “This track is very nice and is a good test bench for the cars,” said the Monegasque. “We have a full programme for free practice here, to follow on from a lot of data that we brought home from Austria where we ran with quite different configurations between me and Carlos. Obviously, we hope it won’t rain, otherwise we will have to postpone some of our checks to the next race. However, I am confident we can solve our problems in a short space of time and gain the advantage that these updates should give us. If we manage it, then I think we will make a step forward that should see us fighting for the wins again, as we were up until a few races ago.”

Advice. Charles had some thoughts on the news that Oliver Bearman will race for the Haas F1 Team next season. “Ollie is amazingly talented and because he is part of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy, it means that over the past few years he’s had access to first class help, not to mention access to the entire Formula 1 team, which means he is completely ready, as he proved in Jeddah.” Charles had a final word of advice for the current reserve driver and future fellow competitor on track: “in his first year he must not put himself under too much pressure, he has to be able to make mistakes, he has to gain experience and progress. But if he needs more advice, I’m here, he only has to ask…”